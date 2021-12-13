KAMPYONGO ABUSED DIRECTOR GENERAL OF IMMIGRATION DENNY LUNGU AND CORRUPTION WAS AND IS ENDEMIC.

We started this crusade with ZESCO and we highlighted the corruption championed by Mundende at ZESCO and employing of PF caders and we glad he is gone but we are still gathering information on the corrupt Human Resources officers who fired tongas working at ZESCO clinic who she accused of reviewing bogus medical health clearance When we leaked information that pf were recruiting relatives at ZESCO in thousands after loosing power in august.

During Mr.Moola Milomo a carder would never go to immigration office and tell officers to issue a work permit to a foreigner where skills are available in the country, but under PF this was common.

We have been privileged to have damaging information from work permit archives of the immigration department and we will soon Name and shame officers who have been at the core of stinking corruption. We also have information of properties they acquired from plots, houses as well as farms through proceeds of corruption.

Here is our take, Director Denny LUNGU was and is not a corrupt person but the work environment he worked under was so toxic. KAMPYONGO was issuing direct instructions to him on certain issues on how they should be handled instead of allowing professionalism to take shape.

If at all you thought work permits corruption was only to those somalians in Chaisa, you are joking. Immigration department under Kampyongo was toxic:

The Auditor General revealed that over 17,000 work permits were issued by suspected corrupt officers at the immigration department to foreign nationals whose skills-set are locally available and should not have been issued in the first place.

This revelation means that over 17,000 Zambia’s lost out on promotions and jobs to foreign nationals due to the negligent acts of a few corrupt immigration officers.

Under PF and Denny Lungu, Department considered and approved application for employment permits for 17,004 foreigners and renewed permits for 9,242 others whose skills should be transferable”.

President Hakainde Hichilema Must be assisted to uproot the evils at immigration and inject professionalism.

The issuance of work permits is one area that is susceptible to corruption due to the strong interests from mostly private companies seeking to place their international experts. Employment and immigration consultancy agencies are usually the middle men used in these instances, this trend must come to an end.

Coupled with this information above here is the other issue we feel the new dawn government should revisit:

Issuance of stroke 73/1 NRC has become rampant and this needs to be curbed as it feeds into the issuance of passports. Passports in the country were issued to foreigners under PF like a teacher giving vitumbua and KAMPYONGO was aware of this but arrogance got into his head.

GOING FORWARD

We will assist the new dawn government with information we have about corrupt officers and we will start with chaps at long acres office who were threatening friends in the offices for being UPND sympathisers. Not all Immigration officers are corrupt, No but they were betrayed by the toxic PF environment. The Newdawn government should be meticulous and methodical in their process of removing corrupt elements at immigration so that they don’t end up removing some people who have experience but due to their allegiance to PF May be perceived otherwise.

Even if someone is PF linked should not be removed from their post as long as they stay professional.

I am basing this argument on immigration officers whom I thought were so bad such as Nkomoka Mapapayi and Mr.Mwansa in KAZUNGULA who have turned out to be the most professional and experienced people in the department and for me I feel these two officers deserve promotion to regional Directors.

We encourage Honourable Jack Mwimbu to quickly sort out the dirty at Department of immigration and we will assist them.

Please if you know of any corrupt officers at immigration office or have information ℹ️ centred on corrupt activities kindly inbox me or send WhatsApp on our uk line on this page and we will never ever review your identity. You can also assist with just permit numbers issued in questionable circumstances.

Thank you so much 🙏

By

Dr. Larry Mweetwa

Senior UPND CADRE