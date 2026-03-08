KAMPYONGO CAUTIONS UPND AGAINST OVERRATING SUPPORT ON THE COPPERBELT AHEAD OF ELECTIONS
By Chamuka Shalubala
Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo, says the UPND should not be deceived about its popularity especially on the Copperbelt province as the country prepares for this year’s polls.
Mr. Kampyongo told Phoenix News in an interview that the thunderous support received by President Hakainde Hichilema when he recently met with students on the Copperbelt should not be mistaken for genuine political support.
Mr. Kampyongo notes that political excitement during public appearances does not necessarily translate into votes.
He has urged the ruling party to remain cautious and not misinterpret the reactions of crowds as a true reflection of the political mood on the Copperbelt ahead of the August 13 polls.
Are you still fantasizing about returning to receive free money? It is truly unfortunate, Mr. Kampyongo. In August, it will become evident that you will not be returning. The only profitable venture you engaged in was consuming government funds and creating a commotion. The residents of the Copperbelt are not naive. The miners who have resumed work would never desire your return, Mr. Kampyongo. You were the team that shut down those mines, if you recall. However, Mr. HH has reopened them. Your arrogance is quite apparent, you individuals.