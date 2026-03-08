KAMPYONGO CAUTIONS UPND AGAINST OVERRATING SUPPORT ON THE COPPERBELT AHEAD OF ELECTIONS





Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo, says the UPND should not be deceived about its popularity especially on the Copperbelt province as the country prepares for this year’s polls.





Mr. Kampyongo told Phoenix News in an interview that the thunderous support received by President Hakainde Hichilema when he recently met with students on the Copperbelt should not be mistaken for genuine political support.





Mr. Kampyongo notes that political excitement during public appearances does not necessarily translate into votes.





He has urged the ruling party to remain cautious and not misinterpret the reactions of crowds as a true reflection of the political mood on the Copperbelt ahead of the August 13 polls.



