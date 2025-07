PRIME TV NEWS

16-07-25

WANZIYA CONVICTION UPHELD



The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has upheld the conviction of former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo’s wife.





This is after it maintained the lower courts conviction and sentence to 3 years imprisonment of Wanziya Chirwa, declining her appeal.





Chirwa was convicted by the Lusaka magistrate court on 28 September, 2024, on charges of owning properties that are deemed to be proceds of crime.