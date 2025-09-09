Kanayo O Kanayo warns against killing Nollywood talents with ‘fine face’ culture

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has spoken up about what he described as a dangerous trend in the film industry.

In a video message shared on Instagram, the 62-year-old stressed that movie-making should never be about looks but about real talent and performance.

“Movie making is not about being a fine face. It’s about being a good actor, a good performer. With or without a fine face, that’s what I’ve decided to do,” he said.

Kanayo recalled how, more than two decades ago, sponsors in Nollywood created unnecessary labels that destroyed the careers of several promising actors.

“About 25 years ago, some sponsors woke up and they were branding the actors. ‘This one is not a good one. This one does not sell films.’ They killed the career of those guys. And I can mention names, but for the sanctity of this broadcast, I am not going to,” he recounted.

He expressed concern that the same issue is now repeating itself in the digital space, where only a few so-called “YouTube faces” are being prioritised at the expense of raw, talented actors.

“The most unfortunate thing is that some of these guys will tell you, ‘September 2025, I am not free till August 2026.’ How then do we sustain the content of what you watch? How then do we create magic? How do we encourage new actors to come into the business?” he asked.

Kanayo insisted that producers should not call him just because he is a “selling face” but because of his ability to deliver.

He described the situation as another example of how good initiatives often get twisted when they enter Nigeria.

“I don’t know why, when things come to Nigeria, there’s always a somersault. And the somersault is happening on YouTube,” he said, adding that the industry should focus on creating opportunities for new talents who can truly act.