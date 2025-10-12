KANCHIBIYA MP CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION AGAINST JUNKIES



Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Sunday Chanda has called for swift action to curb escalating criminal attacks committed by drug-influenced individuals commonly referred to as junkies.





Mr. Chanda noted with sadness that innocent citizens have been killed, maimed and left traumatized while families are grieving, businesses are suffering and public safety is under siege.





Speaking to Chikuni Radio News, Mr. Chanda says such acts of terror should not be downplayed under the guise of unemployment or youthful delinquency.





He has since called on the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security and the Zambia Police Service to treat this situation with the urgency it deserves.





He has further implored fellow Parliamentarians to swiftly strengthen laws, ensure stiffer penalties and mandatory imprisonment for those found guilty of the violent, drug-related offences.





Mr. Chanda is of the view that convicts should have no option of a fine, probation or a suspended sentence so that the court would have no discretion to give a lighter punishment or alternative sentence.