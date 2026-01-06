KANCHIBIYA MP, SUNDAY CHANDA, PROPOSES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A STRUCTURE FOR CHURCH/STATE DIALOGUE





ON STRENGTHENING STATE–CHURCH CO-EXISTENCE FOR NATIONAL UNITY





Kanchibiya, 6th January 2026-



Zambia’s identity as a Christian Nation is not merely constitutional language; it is the moral foundation upon which our national unity, peace, and democratic stability have been built.





From our earliest democratic transitions to moments of national tension, the Church has stood as a custodian of conscience, while the State has stood as the custodian of order. These two institutions have historically worked not in competition, but in complementarity, each strengthening the other for the common good.





It is therefore important that, as a nation, we deliberately guard and strengthen this co-existence.



The Church must be free to offer moral guidance and constructive critique without fear or intimidation. Equally, the State must be respected as the legitimate authority mandated to govern, protect, and develop the Republic. Where differences in perspective arise, they must be handled through dialogue, not hostility; through engagement, not escalation.





However, our current engagements between Government and faith leadership are often reactive, crisis-driven, and episodic. This creates an environment where misunderstandings can harden into unnecessary public confrontations.





In this regard, I respectfully propose the establishment of a Presidential Faith and Social Cohesion Roundtable, meeting on a quarterly basis, composed of:





1. The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB),



2. The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ),



3. The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ),



4. Other Faith-based organizations, and



5. Key social ministries of Government.





Such a structured forum would institutionalize dialogue, transform engagement from confrontation to consultation, and provide a consistent platform for moral, social, and national cohesion discourse.





Zambia does not benefit from a polarized moral space. When public institutions and faith leadership drift into open confrontation, the greatest casualty is public trust.





I therefore call upon all stakeholders to recommit themselves to mutual respect, structured dialogue, and collaborative social action. Our people are best served when law walks with conscience, and authority listens to truth.





Zambia needs neither a silent Church nor an intolerant State.

Zambia needs partnership, not polarization.





May we continue to choose unity over division, dialogue over discord, and national interest over institutional rivalry.



Hon. Sunday Chanda, MP

Kanchibiya Constituency