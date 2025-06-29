KANCHIBIYA MP TO SUE GOVERNMENT OVER RIVER CONTAMINATION.



Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency, Sunday Chanda, has taken legal action against the government over the contamination of the Kanchibiya and Lwitikila rivers in Mpika District. The contamination is attributed to the Kanyelele gold mining activities, which are said to be using high levels of cyanide and mercury for gold refining.





According to Mr. Chanda, the mining activities have resulted in significant pollution and contamination of the rivers, posing a threat to the environment and the community. The MP expressed frustration over the lack of response from environmental regulatory bodies, including the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) and the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA), despite multiple appeals from both the MP and community members.





Mr. Chanda stated that he had previously raised concerns about the issue on an interconnected live radio program on Mpika and Yusufu Radio, highlighting the need for urgent action to address the contamination. However, the lack of response from the relevant authorities prompted him to seek legal recourse.





The MP’s lawsuit targets the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment and the Ministry of Water and Sanitation, seeking redress for the alleged environmental damage caused by the mining activities. The case underscores the growing concerns about environmental degradation and the need for effective regulation of mining activities in Zambia.





The outcome of this case is expected to have significant implications for environmental protection and the regulation of mining activities in the country. It remains to be seen how the government will respond to the allegations and what measures will be taken to address the contamination of the Kanchibiya and Lwitikila rivers.



Lazarus kaunda

Mpika fm 89.5