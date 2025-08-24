‎KANDEKE REVEALS YO MAPS CONTROL OF BOOMPLAY REVENUE FOR ZAMBIAN ARTISTS



‎Zambian music fans have been left stunned after DJ Kandeke , manager to Zambian superstar Yo Maps , took to Facebook to reveal shocking insights about the local music streaming scene.

According to Kandeke, all revenue generated from Boomplay in Zambia was funneled through Yo Maps’ portal , raising eyebrows across the industry.



‎

‎In his post, DJ Kandeke warned artists to be cautious and not be misled, stating that he possesses evidence confirming the claims. This revelation adds further weight to Yo Maps’ recent confessions about managing around 75 artists on Boomplay without their knowledge.

‎



‎“This is a wake-up call for all Zambian artists,” Kandeke emphasized. “Revenue is being generated, but not everyone is getting their fair share.”

‎



‎The disclosure has sparked debates on artist rights, digital music royalties, and transparency in Zambia’s music industry.

While Yo Maps has been hailed as a pioneer for bringing Boomplay to Zambia, this latest revelation has prompted discussions about ethics, control, and fairness in the digital music era.

‎

‎Zambianmusicblog.com

‎

‎