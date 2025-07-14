KANGWA Demands Accountability from Public Auditors



By Caren Mwaka



Secretary to the Cabinet, PATRICK KANGWA has urged internal auditors in the public sector to uphold transparency and professionalism in their service to the Zambian people.





Mr. KANGWA has further called on the auditors to be courageous in rooting out corruption and misconduct and to align their work with the highest ethical standards.



He says government expects to see clear strategies that reduce audit queries, contributing to improved accountability and efficiency in public service delivery.





Speaking when he opened the 2025 internal audit annual conference in Lusaka today, he emphasised the need for quality assurance and enhanced digital integration for auditors to remain proactive.





Mr. KANGWA stressed that the role of internal auditors is central to good governance that restores public trust while serving the people.





Meanwhile, acting controller of Internal Audit JAMIE MUKUWA said the conference will help auditors assess their practices and strengthen efforts to safeguard public resources.



