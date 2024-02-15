Kansas City shooting: 21 injured and one dead near Super Bowl parade

One person has been killed and 21 people were injured in a shooting in Missouri after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.

Authorities said they helped eight people who were in serious danger of dying right away and seven others who were hurt badly enough to possibly die.

Nine kids got hurt, but they are all expected to get better.

The police have caught three people they think are involved in the shooting.

The gunshots were heard near Union Station, the train station in downtown Kansas City. The parade had just finished there at 2:00 PM local time (8:00 PM GMT), and there were a lot of fans watching.

Local news said that the Kansas City Chiefs players were still on a stage when they heard the first shots.

The sound of the guns made everyone, including the mayor and his family, to run and hide.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said that the officers went to the area right after the gunshots and detectives started to investigate right away. The Fire Department quickly helped the injured people.

Officials said that over 800 police officers were already there to watch over the parade. The city’s firefighters were there to help with any injuries.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Chief Graves said 22 people were shot – one person died – and three people were taken into custody.

A radio station in the area said that one of their DJs, Lisa Lopez, was killed in the shooting.

The people who were still alive were taken to three nearby hospitals, officials said. The ones who were in very critical condition were taken to the hospital within 10 minutes of the shooting.

Nine kids between ages six and 15 are in the hospital with gunshot wounds. Chief nursing officer Stephanie Meyer is taking care of them.

“Ms Meyer said that the people we saw seemed scared when they came to us. ”

Local hospitals are also helping people who were hurt in the big rush after the shooting, even if they weren’t shot.

The city officials did not tell anyone the names of the people who were hurt. They also didn’t tell us anything about the people who got arrested, or what caused the shooting.

A police source told media, that the shooting seems to have happened because of a fight that got out of hand. The source said it was not connected to terrorism.

The police are trying to figure out why it happened and collecting evidence. They want anyone who saw anything or knows anything to talk to the police.

A city is very sad.

Gunshots were heard while the city was having a party for the Kansas City Chiefs winning their second Super Bowl in a row. However, this less famous city in America missed out on its exciting and bringing together moment.

Kansas City’s mayor Quinton Lucas said he was at Union Station when he and others heard gunshots. He and his family started to run.

Mr Lucas said today we all went out in Kansas City to celebrate.

I went with my wife and I went with my mother. I never thought that today, Chiefs players, fans, and thousands of people would have to run for safety.

The Kansas City Chiefs said they are very sad about the violence on Wednesday. It also said that all its players, coaches, and staff, along with their families, were found and are safe.

Travis Kelce, who is a famous player on the team and known for his connection with Taylor Swift, posted on social media that he is very sad about the terrible event that happened today.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a Chiefs player, also posted on social media after the sad event. He said he wanted to talk to the young people who were hurt in the shooting.

“I want to make sure they are doing alright,” Mr Valdes-Scantling said. “I want to help them in any way I can and get them some things from the team to help them recover. ”

The mayor said the city is safe and wants people to think carefully about what to do next. Even though there were many police officers there, he said this still happened because some people with guns were up to no good.

In a statement, US president Joe Biden talked about the problem of gun violence in the country.

“He said today’s events should make us do something about gun reform and banning assault rifles in the US. “