IT is treason for a patriotic front member to attend a UPND function and in the process splashing colossal amounts of money on the First Lady’s portrait, Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) president Wright Musoma has said.

mr musoma said the act by kantashi member of parliament Anthony Mumba to attend an event organised by their competitors was unheard of and disrespectful to the PF.

He said it was for this reason that they recommended for the expulsion of Mr Mumba from the PF because he was a traitor and he was not loyal to his party.

He said Mr Mumba was supporting the fund raising of another political party when his own was suffering,

Mr Musoma said in as much as he was not a member of the PF the action by Dr. Mumba painted a very bad picture.

He said there was no way Dr Mumba could buy a portrait of the first lady at K150 000 to support their rival political party UPND to raise funds at the meet the president dinner when his party failed to raise money for an extra ordinary convention.

Dr. Mumba bought the portrait of the First Lady Mutinta Hichilema at K150, 000.

Mr Musoma said there was no way Dr. Mumba could treat a party that gave him a platform to stand as a Member of Parliament like that.

He said even the Kantashi constituency where he comes from was facing a lot of challenges such that the K150, 000 he gave to UPND would have helped a great deal in solving some of the problems.

National Democratic Congress secretary general Charles Kabwita said the mandate of the opposition was to give checks and balances to the sitting government. He said it was unfortunate that Dr. Mumba chose a path of praising and supporting the party in government.

Mr Kabwita said Mr Mumba was doing a disservice to the people because he was not doing justice by turning into a praise singer against the roles of opposition leaders.

Meanwhile Mr Musoma said the appetite to solicit for a job from the UPND had sent Dr. Mumba on a wrong path and the PF must put him in check as quickly as possible.- Daily Nation