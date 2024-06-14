Kanye West allegedly bragged about taking Viagra to boost his manhood for a 3-hour s333x session

Kanye West allegedly bragged about taking Viagra to boost his manhood for a 3-hour sex session with a major star, according to reports of a new lawsuit against the rap star.

The claim features in the lawsuit filed by his ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta ahead of the first hearing in the case.

Lauren is suing Kanye for allegedly sexually harassing her, stalking her, and sending her lewd messages, alleging that Kanye failed to pay her $3 million in severance after she stopped working for him, plus an additional $1 million he allegedly promised her for deleting her OnlyFans account.

The rapper, known as Ye, is alleged to have sent the following text to Lauren, “One time I took Viagra and f***ed [A-list celebrity] for three hours. Not sure why that thought came to me.”

Another offensive text allegedly read, “l just thinking back to the bowling alley thinking of what the headline could have been Ye arrested for f*ing the st out of his assistant on the bowling alley floor.”

The suit claims, “This text was especially offensive since it suggested or insinuated that Plaintiff wanted to have sex with Defendant and actually had sexual intercourse with Defendant, when in fact she did not want to do so and never indeed did so.”

Kanye also allegedly sent several sexual videos to Lauren, including a 24-second clip he filmed of a model performing oral sex on him, according to the complaint.

“The video was followed by a text conversation wherein Defendant asked Plaintiff if he should edit the video as he wanted to make sure his penis looked big enough,” it read.

Lauren claims another 19-second clip showed Kanye, who is married to architect Bianca Censori, having sex with a Yeezy employee, who is not named in the suit.

He allegedly sent a follow-up text saying he edited the footage, with the suit claiming, “Defendant cropped his penis out of the frame because he said it did not look big enough to send to one of his friends.”

A legal representative for Kanye West this week released a statement to The Washington Post denying the allegations, saying Kanye is the victim instead.

The rep said, “In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected.”

A new filing states the first hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 1 at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse.

Lauren is said to have worked for Kanye in 2021 and 2022 and he paid her an annual wage of $1 million to be at his beck and call 24/7, according to the filing.

There are several other bombshell claims in the suit, including Kanye allegedly speaking of his desire to sleep with a Yeezy employee’s mother and have them watch the sex session.

Lauren also claims he once asked her to visit his hotel, Nobu in Malibu, because he wanted her to log him into his Netflix account.

“Once Plaintiff arrived, Defendant admitted that [he] had Plaintiff come to his hotel because he wanted a hug for his birthday,” the suit alleged.

The complaint continues, “Another example of Defendant’s offensive and abusive conduct occurred at the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles in early 2022.

“During a studio session, a male and female guest arrived KANYE WEST a.k.a. YE, asked the male guest if he would allow him (KANYE WEST a.k.a. YE) to have sex with the female guest.

“KANYE WEST a.k.a. YE told the male guest that in exchange for allowing him to have sex with the woman, the male guest could have sex with Plaintiff.

“In an effort to persuade his male guest, KANYE WEST a.k.a. YE stated that “Plaintiff has great p***y”.

“Again, Defendant was insinuating that he had previously had sexual intercourse with Plaintiff.”