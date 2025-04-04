Kanye West confirms Bianca Censori left him

Kanye West has dropped a hint that his wife Bianca Censori has left him after two years of marriage.

The rapper confirmed speculation that he and his wife Bianca Censori are no longer on the same page after two years of marriage in his song, “BIANCA,” from his forthcoming album WW3.

In the single’s lyrics published by Genius April 2, Kanye pleas for his now-estranged wife to return on the heels of his recent controversial social media posts.

“My baby she ran away,” Ye raps, “But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

He adds, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

Kanye’s latest song comes nearly two weeks after he fueled breakup rumors with a cryptic message about heartbreak.

“When you look at that betrayal list I realized I was just a part of peoples strategies,” he tweeted in part. “I took the word love to mean love when it really meant I love the opportunity.”

Ye continued, “I make decisions from my heart and mind. So when my heart is broken it breaks my mind too. That’s why I drank Henny to go to the awards that night. Just too many slaps in in the face.”

He accompanied the message with a screenshot of a redacted text exchange, saying he “would sign” something and saying he doesn’t “care” about the “terms proposed.”

Ye allegedly texted, “Just like to see people fulfill their dreams so they can s–t on me later.”

The “Runaway” musician also fueled divorce rumors by wiping his Instagram and reportedly unfollowing Bianca.

While his new album is believed to have been released today (April 3), WW3 isn’t currently available on music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.