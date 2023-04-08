Kanye West Forced Donda Students To Eat Sushi Everyday: Lawsuit

Donda Academy shut down last year, though the school’s staff have taken action against Kanye West. Ye’s facing a new lawsuit that alleges he only fed students sushi and prohibited outside food from entering the school. Per TMZ, two teachers, who said they were the only Black faculty members hired, filed a lawsuit against the College Dropout creator for racial discrimination and a number of other infractions related to the school.

The teachers found a number of health and safety violations during their time at Donda Academy. However, they claimed they were released from the school when they raised concerns. The lawsuit states Ye only allowed students to each sushi for lunch every day. He reportedly spent $10K a week for the lunch. Additionally, students were allegedly banned from bringing outside food or drinks into the school. As odd as this might be, it’s just the tip of the iceberg of the alleged infractions.

Kanye Banned Jewelry, Utensils & Chairs

The teachers claimed Kanye created incredibly strange rules for students and teachers to abide by – some of which seem unethical. Ye banned crossword puzzles and coloring books, as well as forks and utensils from classrooms. Additionally, Ye banned students from wearing jewelry and prohibited artwork from being hung on the walls. The teachers claimed that there wasn’t any lesson plan or disciplinary system in place, leading to multiple instances of physical assault on staff with no consequences.

Students allegedly weren’t allowed to sit on chairs or use tables but instead, foam cushions or stand. Teachers, on the other hand, either had to stand or use a stool. Ultimately, Kanye faces allegations that his revolutionary ways bred hostility. The school was reportedly locked from the outside during school hours and the uniform consisted of all-black attire without logos, such as Nike or Adidas, showing. Students between pre-kindergarten to grade 12 would have to take long and recess together at the same time in an indoor setting.

Teachers Claim Their Paycheques Came Short

The two teachers said they tried to raise these issues in the past but faced immediate pushback. They claimed in the lawsuit that they were threatened not to reach out to Ye to have these issues addressed. The two teachers got fired from their positions, which they claim is the result of trying to amend these issues and racial discrimination. They also said that their paycheques also came short of the agreed-upon $2,700 for each pay period. We’ll keep you posted on more updates surrounding the lawsuit.