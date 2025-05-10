Kanye West has fired off a cease and desist to Kim Kardashian regarding their kids.

The rapper claims Kim Kardashian is exploiting their children. Kanye also claims she left their oldest child North all alone in a car while prancing around the Met Gala this week, and he is now he’s threatening to drag Kim to court over all of it.

The rapper’s lawyer, Kathy Johnson, sent Kim’s attorney, Laura Wasser, a cease and desist letter, “concerning the welfare and custody of Mr. West’s minor children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.”

Kanye West fires off cease and desist to Kim Kardashian regarding their kids

In the cease and desist, Kanye claims Kim violated his rights and their divorce settlement in 3 ways: First, Kanye says Kim brought North to the Met Gala in NYC earlier this week, and claims she left their 11-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle during portions of the event.

Ye also claims Kim ignored his demands not to post “images and videos” of North on TikTok.

Second, Kanye says Kim has denied him “meaningful access” to his children, which violates their custody agreement for equal parenting and decision making.

Ye notes he has not seen Saint so far this year, and has had “unreasonably restricted” interactions with North, Chicago, and Psalm.

His claim about Saint, which he earlier made on X, has been debunked, as there are photos of him with his 3 youngest kids in Japan back in January.

For his third and final point … Kanye says Kim is exploiting North for “personal or commercial gain” by posting online content of their daughter at public events. He says this “disregards his joint custodial rights and his stated opposition to his children’s public exposure.”

Sources connected to Kim told TMZ that Kanye has rarely asked to see the kids at all this year, and Kim has never denied him access when he wants to see them.