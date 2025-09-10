Kanye West has shocked fans by calling out his former mentor Jay-Z. Taking to Twitter, Kanye wrote:



“Jay-Z built his empire on silence—quiet deals, quiet moves, quiet money. But silence doesn’t inspire the culture. I gave hip-hop vision, I gave it sound, I gave it art. Without me, there’s no blueprint for this generation. Jay may be a businessman, but I’m the reason rap feels like God’s work. He played chess with corporations, I played chess with creativity—and the world knows which one lasts longer.”





Jay-Z clapped back with:

“Kanye, you keep calling yourself a visionary, but every vision ends in chaos. While you’re chasing headlines, I’m building legacies for my kids’ kids. You rap about thrones—I sit on them quietly.”