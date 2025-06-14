Kanye West Legally Changes Name for the Second Time, Now Goes by “Ye Ye”

Kanye West has legally changed his name for the second time. After becoming “Ye” in 2021, new business documents filed in California now show his name as “Ye Ye.”

According to The U.S. Sun, the updated name appears in filings submitted by his CFO, Hussain Lalani, to the California Secretary of State. One of West’s main companies, Ox Paha Inc., which manages his trademarks, now officially lists him as “Ye Ye.” Other related businesses, including Yeezy Apparel and his music firms, have also updated his name across documents.

West hasn’t posted about the new name yet. His last name-related update came on June 1, when he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he was leaving his @kanyewest handle because he now goes by Ye. He said, “Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest twitter cause my name is Ye… Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is.”

Back in 2018, West first shared he was dropping “Kanye” and preferred “Ye,” which was also the name of his 2018 album. He later filed official paperwork in 2021 and had the name change legally approved by a judge.

In 2024, his chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos sent letters to companies asking them to stop using the name “Kanye West” altogether. His staff has emphasized that “Ye” reflects his identity and called on platforms to update his name everywhere, rejecting his birth name as a “slave name.”