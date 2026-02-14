Kanye West Officially Announces 2028 Presidential Run

Rapper, producer, and fashion designer Kanye West (now Ye) has declared his intention to run for President of the United States in the 2028 election.

The announcement marks his third known bid for the White House after previous attempts in 2020 and a short-lived 2024 effort.

The announcement came during an impromptu gathering outside his Los Angeles studio where West told supporters his campaign would center on achieving “world peace.”

He described a platform that blends “faith, fashion, and futuristic diplomacy.”

He claims global conflicts will drop under his leadership through creativity, belief, and innovative approaches to international relations.

West first ran in 2020 as the “Birthday Party” candidate, appearing on ballots in a handful of states and receiving a small number of votes before the campaign fizzled.

He teased a 2024 bid in late 2022, even releasing a “YE 24” logo and collaborating with figures like Milo Yiannopoulos, but his attorney confirmed in 2023 that he was not actively pursuing it.

No formal filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) has been widely reported for a 2028 campaign as of mid-February 2026.