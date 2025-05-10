Kanye West proclaims “FREE DIDDY” as he re-posts the contract address of a Diddy memecoin

Justin and King Combs launched their cryptocurrency venture yesterday (May 8) and Kanye West is helping spread the word.

At some point Diddy will know his future as the first week of his trial is about to be in the books. In terms of how probable him receiving a prison sentence will be, we aren’t exactly sure how likely that is. But it’s certainly on the table with the max amount of time being life behind bars.

But regardless of his future, his sons, Justin and King Combs, are doing their part in keeping their father’s name alive. The way they are going about it is through the founding of a cryptocurrency called $DIDDY. They just unveiled their venture yesterday (May 8) by creating a Twitter account and website. It was announced via Diddy’s Twitter page, which the two sons are running. “WE LOVE YOU POPS!” they wrote while including the contract address.

The latter is filled with pro-Diddy messaging (of course) with the overarching goal of $DIDDY being, “a decentralized rally cry. For culture… freedom. For anyone who ever danced to Mo Money Mo Problems. This is the moment we ride. For the mogul… [and] the memes.”

Unfortunately, their cryptocurrency journey has gotten off to a rocky start. On the official Twitter page Justin and King revealed they had been sniped. We aren’t experts in the field, but here’s what happened. “At launch, our token was sniped and dumped by an unknown wallet. We are offering a $5000 reward for information on the transaction. This was NOT a team member.”

They also included a link to the transaction number within the tweet viewable here. However, despite this, they are remaining persistent. “Despite the targeted attacks, we were still able to reach an ATH of $180M+ and will work tirelessly to achieve higher highs for our holders. We understand the controversy, but we embrace it. Help us spread positivity and support each other to become better.”

Speaking of support, Kanye West is doing just. The fellow embattled mogul, who has been backing Diddy heavily over the last couple of months, retweeted the news of $DIDDY. ” #FREEDIDDY,” Ye replied. We are sure he also meant that in terms of the Bad Boy Records founder’s trial starting.

As we said earlier it launched on Monday, May 5, and is expected to end today. The jury should be finalized with the number being 18 total. Six of them will be alternates and once that’s set, opening statements will be read on May 12.