Kanye West Recorded Podcast With Andrew Tate

Kanye West has recorded a podcast with controversial internet personality and accused human trafficker Andrew Tate, according to a new lawsuit.

Bri Stern, a girlfriend of the self-proclaimed misogynist, sued Tate on Thursday (March 27) accusing him of assaulting her during sex, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kanye was recently seen with Tate and his brother Tristan at a recording studio, but the lawsuit claims that the rap legend also recorded a podcast with the divisive influencers.

Tate’s attorney, Joseph McBride, previously teased the podcast on social media, writing: “Last night, I sat on a couch and watched Andrew, Tristan, and @kanyewest talk for hours about the suffering and betrayals they’ve endured for achieving greatness on their own terms.”

Andrew Tate describes his experience meeting Kanye West



pic.twitter.com/rxuVCwfeWX — Tate News (@TateNews_) March 26, 2025

Tate himself spoke about the meeting on his livestream earlier this week, saying: “Kanye very kindly invited us to his underground Batman-esque cavern where he produces his genius, and it was truthfully quite an amazing experience. When I walked in there, I was like, ‘This is unlike anywhere I’ve ever been before.’”

The podcast has yet to be released.

Kanye West’s newfound relationship with Andrew Tate has also landed him in trouble with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper’s time with his daughter North West was reportedly cut short earlier this month when Kardashian learned that Andrew and Tristan Tate were coming to his studio.

According to TMZ, Kim had an emergency custody hearing after learning that the brothers were headed to meet her ex-husband’s, on top of the fact that Ye had also released a song featuring both North and Diddy — who is currently behind bars on sex trafficking charges.

In turn, West accused Kardashian and her family of being “sex traffickers” in an explosive rant on social media.

“The Kardashians are sex workers and they sex traffic all of the black children they strategically produce,” he wrote on X. “Kim Kardashian is a sex trafficker. I don’t like that [FKA] twigs has my daughter in her video dressing all grown. I would have expected more from twigs.

“It’s fuck all you n-ggas. My soul is black. And watch y’all don’t believe me and just say I’m crazy.”