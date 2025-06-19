Kanye West Says He Is Dropping 10 Songs This Week

Kanye West has declared that he will be releasing at least 10 songs this week.

Communicating with fan account YeFanatics, West said: “Releasing 5 of the songs 2nt. Will release another 5 2mrw. And then more the next day. Still working on the album. Share this message.”

West originally released Bully as a visual album earlier this year but has gone back to work on the project in recent weeks.

He had claimed that the album would drop in its entirety on June 15 but that date came and went without Bully arriving.

Cuck, West’s planned follow-up to Bully, was leaked in its entirety last month and is still yet to receive a proper release.

Cuck, West’s planned follow-up to Bully, was leaked in its entirety last month and is still yet to receive a proper release.



The album was uploaded to Discord by hackers before it quickly made its way around YouTube and other platforms before being taken down, presumably because of a copyright strike.

The leakers also insinuated that they dropped the album online as revenge for West’s antisemitism.

In a message released online, the leakers said: “Fuck Nazis. 50-year-old loser promoting fascism and hate speech. All proceeds from this groupbuy were donated to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.”

West responded to the leak on social media, writing: “Somebody got a drive and threw it on YouTube and said this is CUCK. What I love about getting blocked on DSPs and having songs leaked and shows cancelled is… It proves everything I’m saying and why I’m saying.”

The controversial project, which features Ku Klux Klan members as its cover art, has already had issues finding distribution.

West released the single “Heil Hitler” on streaming platforms but it was removed less than 24 hours after it was uploaded due to the song’s content.

West hit out at the removal on social media, writing: “Kanye West’s ‘Heil Hitler’ Removed From All Streaming Platforms.”