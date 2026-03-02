

Kanye West Shares Controversial Take on Global Conflicts – “Focus On Your Own Communities First”





Kanye West just weighed in on the Israel-Palestine and Iran conflicts – and his response is sparking major debate.





His Words:

“What is happening in Palestine or Iran doesn’t concern you if you ain’t Palestinian or Iranian.”





“We’ve all got problems in our countries and communities. Why not focus on that and leave others to do their part?”





Ye brought it home by highlighting his own city:



“I got 14 kids dying every week in my home-city Chicago. Talk to me about that. Let’s talk about how we can reduce the teenage death-rate in Chicago.”





His core message:

“Each and every one of you has problems in your communities too. Fix that and leave others to fix theirs. I have no information on Israel, Palestine, or Iran.”