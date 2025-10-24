Kanye West Warns Kim Kardashian To Stop Allowing Tiktok And Disney From Using North West

Award-winning rapper Kanye West has called out his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, for allowing their daughter to be on social media, moving like an adult.

This comes after North West, their 12-year-old daughter, has been constantly dressing like an adult with heavy chains, piercings, and temporary tattoos on her body.

Her new lifestyle makes her look like a woman, which she is not, making Kanye West angry.

He has come to warn the mother of his kids to stop antagonizing his commands because even though Kim has custody, their children are his, too.

Kanye and Kim were together from 2014 to 2022, and they had 4 children together. The children are North West(born June 2013), Saint West(born December 2015), Chicago West (born January 2018), and Psalm West (born May 2019).

Their union ended in 2022 after Kim filed for divorce, citing that West has so many unpredictable behaviors and he has Bipolar disorder, which causes him to act weirdly sometimes, and also his opinions on certain matters in the mainstream affect her.

After the divorce, Kim, having custody of the kids, has been allowing their first child to expose her body on social media with indecent dressing, with mini skirts, chains, and temporary tattoos.

Her recent appearance caused a heavy backlash for Kim for her poor parenting, and now Kanye has called her out for allowing all this to happen.

West has a say in the upbringing of their 4 children because he pays $200,000 as child support and bears 50% costs of their security, education, and medical bills.

The Rapper warned Kim to stop opposing every decision to protect their children and, most especially, stop giving TikTok and Disney because the exposure will ruin their peace of mind and force them to grow.

Kanye West also said he has been enduring the bad attitude of his ex-wife for a long while they were together, but anytime he spoke out, people considered him a crybaby.

Videos of Kanye West speaking about his daughter's social media habits resurface after she went viral for her new appearance.pic.twitter.com/j3yNli7mBn https://t.co/aQukjDcUiE — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 22, 2025