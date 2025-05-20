Kanye West’s ‘Cuck’ Album Leaked By Hackers

Kanye West‘s Cuck album has been leaked in its entirety by hackers, seemingly in response to the rapper’s antisemitism.

The album was uploaded to Discord by the hackers before it quickly made its way around YouTube and other platforms before being taken down, presumably because of a copyright strike.

The leakers also insinuated that they dropped the album online as revenge for West’s antisemitism.

In a message released online, the leakers said: “Fuck Nazis. 50-year-old loser promoting fascism and hate speech. All proceeds from this groupbuy were donated to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

West has responded to the leak on social media, writing: “Somebody got a drive and threw it on YouTube and said this is CUCK. What I love about getting blocked on DSPs and having songs leaked and shows cancelled is… It proves everything I’m saying and why I’m saying.”

The controversial project, which features Ku Klux Klan members as its cover art, has already had issues finding distribution.

West released the single “Heil Hitler” on streaming platforms but it was removed less than 24 hours after it was uploaded due to the song’s content.

West hit out at the removal on social media, writing: “Kanye West’s ‘Heil Hitler’ Removed From All Streaming Platforms.”

He also accused platforms of double standards, citing Randy Newman’s controversial song “Rednecks” which features frequent use of the N-word as an example.

West wrote: “While Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable They’re literally keeping the n-ggas down.”

Some fans also pointed to other songs such as John Lennon’s “Woman is the N-gger of the World” as another example of hypocrisy by the various streaming companies.

“Heil Hitler” features West double down on claims that he is being stopped from seeing his four children.

He raps: “With all this money and fame, I still can’t get my kids back / With all this money and fame I still can’t see my children.”

West also raps: “I became a Nazi yet bitch, I’m the villain,” before the song goes into a refrain of “N-gga, Heil Hitler.”

Streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music are yet to comment on the song’s removal.