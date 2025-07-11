Kanye West’s former personal assistant is making more serious allegations against the rapper.

According to new legal documents, Lauren Pisciotta is now accusing Kanye of s£xually assaulting her along with a bunch of other horrible things.

Lauren, who originally sued Ye in 2024 after he allegedly sent her vile texts and videos before firing her, filed a second amended complaint this week, claiming Kanye did a whole truckload of bad things to her.

She accuses Kanye of assault, battery, stalking, s£xual battery, s£x trafficking, false imprisonment and more.

Pisciotta says during a business trip, they were staying at a hotel in San Francisco, where they were breaking ground on Ye’s new Donda school, and Kanye started making unwanted advances.

Pisciotta says she tried to rebuff Kanye, but he kissed her on the mouth and asked questions about what her vagina was like.

She says she again tried to fend him off but it was to no avail. She claimed things took a dark turn at a writing session for a new album in his hotel suite.

Pisciotta says Kanye m@sturbated and touched her vagina before falling asleep mid-sentence as he was talking to her.

Kanye then allegedly showed up at Pisciotta’s hotel room and demanded she let him use her shower before pushing his way through the door. Pisciotta says Kanye shoved her onto the bed, pinned her down and forced his p£nis into her mouth. She says she begged and pleaded for Ye to stop and “froze in shock and fear.”



She says Ye eventually stopped, apologized to her and walked out of the room.

Pisciotta says Kanye also offered her as a s£xual gift to someone in exchange for Ye having s£x with that person’s significant other. She says Ye “notoriously offered women as s£xual gifts to men.

In her first amended complaint, filed in May, Pisciotta accused Kanye of drugging her at a studio session cohosted by Diddy, among other things.

Kanye also previously took to X to make some damaging and inappropriate claims about Lauren Pisciotta.