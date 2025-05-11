Kanye West‘s latest single “Heil Hitler” has seemingly been removed from all streaming platforms just a day after its release.

The song was uploaded to Soundcloud but since appears to have been removed while it is also being censored on X following accusations of hate speech.

West hit out at the removal on social media, writing: “Kanye West’s ‘Heil Hitler’ Removed From All Streaming Platforms.”

He also accused platforms of double standards, citing Randy Newman’s controversial song “Rednecks” which features frequent use of the N-word as an example.

West wrote: “While Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable They’re literally keeping the n-ggas down.”

Some fans also pointed to other songs such as John Lennon’s “Woman is the N-gger of the World” as another example of hypocrisy by the various streaming companies.

Streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music are yet to comment.

“Heil Hitler” features West double down on claims that he is being stopped from seeing his four children.

He raps: “With all this money and fame, I still can’t get my kids back / With all this money and fame I still can’t see my children.”

West also raps: “I became a Nazi yet bitch, I’m the villain,” before the song goes into a refrain of “N-gga, Heil Hitler.”

The video for the track features an all Black group of men standing in formation, most of them wearing animal skins over their heads and shoulders and they repeatedly chant “N-gga Heil Hitler,” for the song’s hook.

A previous version of the song featured a diss aimed at Drake with West rapping: “N-ggas be acting like f-ggots, I think they might be Drake.”

The song is set to be included on West’s next album Cuck which has cover artwork featuring two people dressed in Ku Klux Klan robes.

Cuck is also set to include several other controversial song including “Cousins” where West admits to having an incestuous relationship with a cousin when they were both children.

On the song, he raps: “Hanging with my cousin, reading dirty magazines / We seen some ni-gas kissin’, we ain’t know what that shit mean / Then we start re-enacting everything that we had seen / That’s when I gave my cousin head, gave my cousin head / Gave my cousin head, I gave my cousin head / I gave my cousin head.”