Kanye West’s tweets could reportedly be used against him in Lauren Pisciotta’s alleged sexual harassment lawsuit.

Kanye West has made numerous offensive and vulgar posts on X (formerly Twitter) in recent months that may come back to bite him.

Kanye West’s rampant offensive posts on X (formerly Twitter) may play a key role as evidence in Lauren Pisciotta’s alleged sexual harassment lawsuit. Her lawyer, Arick Fudali, spoke about the case with Complex for a recent interview. In doing so, he shared several of the controversial posts he has in mind.

“I have never, in my entire career of representing alleged victims, seen a defendant tweet out admissions to the case in the middle of litigation and discovery,” Fudali said, as caught by AllHipHop. “This is absolutely a new one.”

Among the alleged posts he read included the following: “I used to fck employees in my office.” “That employee—pssy hits different.” “Life is about using your position to fck the baddest btch possible.” “I’m a walking Me Too.” “Grab a btch by the pssy.” “I’m a big-time perv.”

Fudali continued: “I represent cases against a lot of volatile, unpredictable, high profile individuals who are not afraid to say things. I’ve never seen anything like this: where the defendant is admitting that he’s sexually harasses his employees, while I represent a former employee accusing him of sexual harassment. That is certainly a first for me. As much as I look forward to deposing him, I also very much look forward to trying this case in front of a jury. With only just this evidence, there’s enough at this point.”