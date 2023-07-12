KAPIRI MAN SENTENCED TO 25 YEARS FOR HAVING S3X WITH HIS 10 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER

A Fisherman of Kapiri Mposhi who crossed his boundaries of fatherhood by

having sex with his 10-year-old daughter has been jailed for 25 years with hard labour by Kabwe High Court.

David Mwango, of Mita Hills area, defiled his daughter in November last year.

Kapiri Mposhi Magistrates Court committed Mwango to Kabwe High Court after it found him guilty of the offence.

The little girl opened up by reporting her father’s sick behaviour to her 17-year-old older sister, who lifted the lid.

Mwango, 36, finally got his punishment last Friday when Kabwe High Court judge in-charge Kelvin Limbani sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour.

During trial, the little girl testified how Mwango started having sex with her.

She said the first time he defiled her was in his bedroom at night when her mother was away.

According to the little girl, one night when Mwango returned home after having drinks, he called her into his bedroom.

At the time, the little girl was sleeping with her two younger siblings in the other room.

She said when she hesitated to go to his bedroom, Mwango became annoyed.

“I wanted to refuse but he threatened me that if I refused he was going to cut me with a knife,” she told the court.

Fearing his threats, she went into his bedroom, where he told her to take off her clothes.

When she did, he then started abusing her sexually.

She said as her father was defiling her, one of her siblings started crying, and this disturbed him and he ordered her to return to her bedroom.

“I was in pain when he was doing that,” the girl told the Court.

She said the following day he got her clothes and dumped them in a hole in an anthill.

She said her father defiled her about four times, and it was her 17-year-old older sister who found out about the sexual abuse.

Her sister reported her father to the neighbourhood watch, which later took him to the police.

I didn’t tell anyone. I told my older sister when she noticed that I was not walking properly,” the little girl said.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail