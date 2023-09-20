KAPOLI NI KAPOLI, IT IS STILL THE SAME VEDANTA – LUSAMBO

…..says Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal is NOT trustworthy

Lusaka….Tuesday, September 19, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

The People on the Copperbelt cannot celebrate the reinstatement of Vedanta Resources at Konkola Copper Mines, Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has said.

Hon Lusambo is a former Copperbelt Province Minister.

He said some named Ministers have been staging people to celebrate the return of Vedanta just to push a certain positive narrative.

Hon Lusambo was speaking on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy Programme where he also advised Government against trusting Chairman of Vedanta Anil Agarwal.

He said Agarwal has a history of failing to honour promises

“Having worked with KCM closely, it has been established that Agarwal is a liar. He told the Government that he wanted to pump in a lot of money. He failed to fulfil those promises. Two ministers for commerce and Mines staged those people to give a perception,” he said.

On claims that the Vedanta of UPND is different to the Vedanta under PF, Hon Lusambo replied “Kapoli ni Kapoli, nangu mumusambe mumufwike suit, mumubike pachipuna, akafumapo akaya mumatipa, that is what we expect from Anil Agarwal”.

In another development, Hon Lusambo said the nation is now waiting for the full details of President Hakainde Hichilema trip to China.

Hon Lusambo was one of first politicians to advise President Hichilema to go to China, because it holds key to Zambia’s debt.

“We advocated for the President to travel to China, we want to congratulate him for travelling to China. We owe Chinese Government more than $6 billion. We are now waiting for the full disclosure of the engagements in China and see how Zambia will benefit. We would want to hear the full disclosure of his trip to China. The President was too fast when talking to the media. We will wait on how the President will explain to the people of Zambia on his 6 day Visit,” he said.

Hon Lusambo has also noted that the President travelled with a huge delegation of ministers to China.

He said Moving with ministers is inevitable and the President was not supposed to be pretending in the first place.

“I was taken aback when I saw the President travelling alone in these other engagements. It was unfortunate that in the previous trips, he was moving alone. Wherever the President is going, it is supposed to be I. The interest of the country. It was not surprising to see the President with those Ministers. The only thing ringing on people’s minds was this is the President who was talking about Prudent utilisation of resources. Even in the first place, he was not supposed to be pretending that he is going alone or with one or two stuffs from state House. Moving with ministers is inevitable. We have seen these things with our past Presidents,” he said.