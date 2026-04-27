KAPUMPE URGES IMMEDIATE BURIAL OF ECL AMID PROLONGED DISPUTES



A social commentator, Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe, has urged stakeholders to prioritise the burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, stating that prolonged disagreements were undermining the dignity of the process.





Mr. Kapumpe said he had deliberately refrained from making public comments on the developments surrounding the late former Head of State in South Africa, although he had actively engaged in discussions on various platforms, including WhatsApp groups, where he examined arguments from both those supporting the government and those backing the family.





He explained that after reflecting on the matter, he had reached the conclusion that the focus should now shift to laying the former president to rest.





Mr. Kapumpe observed that continued disputes would likely persist regardless of who took responsibility for the burial, warning that expectations for a dignified send-off had diminished with time.





He noted that the opportunity to accord the late leader a befitting funeral had already passed, adding that the prolonged impasse had eroded the chances of national consensus.





According to Mr. Kapumpe, any party that might eventually prevail in court could, if they so wished, pursue exhumation at a later stage.





Mr. Kapumpe further stated that consensus on the matter was unlikely, as emotions rather than logic were driving positions on both sides.





He emphasised that, at this stage, it was no longer important whether the burial was conducted by the government or the family, but that it should proceed without further delay.