Kariba Dam to be tested for leaks



PUBLIC NOTICE: Leakage Test on Sluice 6 – Kariba Dam





As part of the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project (KDRP), the FINAL controlled leakage test will be conducted on Thursday, 21st August 2025 at 17:00hrs, following the successful completion of refurbishment works on Sluice 6. Similar tests have already been safely carried out on Sluices 1 to 5.





💧 During the test, about 1,500 cubic metres of water will be released. To give context, this is only enough to generate electricity for roughly 3 seconds – a small, carefully managed release.





This test is a standard engineering procedure to confirm that the newly refurbished gate is operating exactly as intended.





✅ Please note:

a. This is a planned and controlled activity.

b. No cause for alarm – the test will be closely monitored by experts.

c. The gate will be shut immediately after the test once all checks are confirmed.





🎥 Want to learn more about the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project (KDRP)?

Watch this short video 👉 https://youtu.be/Fs-RJ3K7xvU



📺 Previous leakage test videos are available here 👉 https://www.youtube.com/@zambeziriverauthority798



#KaribaDam #ZambeziRiverAuthority #KDRP #SafetyFirst #EngineeringWorks #PublicNotice #InfrastructureUpdate