KARIBA DAM WATER LEVELS RISING, SAYS ZRA



The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has announced a slight but steady increase in water levels at Lake Kariba, bringing hope for improved electricity generation in Zambia and Zimbabwe.





In an update released on May 5, 2025, ZRA reported that Lake Kariba’s levels had risen to 477.68 meters, slightly higher than 477.42 meters recorded at the same time last year.



The report further indicates that usable water for electricity generation has also improved.





ZRA says the lake is currently holding 9.81 Billion Cubic Meters (BCM) of usable live storage, up from 8.62 BCM recorded in during the same period 2024.



The total volume available for power generation has increased from 13.31 BCM last year to 15.15 BCM in May 2025.





Lake Kariba, which straddles Zambia and Zimbabwe, operates best for hydroelectricity generation when water levels are between 475.50 meters and 488.50 meters.