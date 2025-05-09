Kariba Dam Water Levels Show Slight Improvement, Offering Limited Relief for Power Generation



The Zambezi River Authority has reported a modest rise in the Kariba Dam’s usable water levels, offering a limited but welcome boost to hydropower generation capacity amid ongoing regional electricity supply challenges.





According to the Authority’s Daily Hydrological Bulletin released on May 8, 2025, the lake level has reached 477.73 meters above sea level, translating to 10,043 million cubic meters (MCM) of usable water—15.50% of the dam’s full live storage. This marks an increase from the same time in 2024 when storage was at 8,580 MCM (13.24%).





While the rise provides temporary relief, the figures remain below historical averages. The Authority’s revised outflow plan for May sets the turbine discharge rate at 978 cubic meters per second, carefully aligned with the 2025 annual water allocation of 27 billion cubic meters agreed upon by ZESCO (Zambia) and ZESA (Zimbabwe).





This cautious approach is intended to maintain minimal power generation while preserving reservoir levels.





Projections show that if the current outflow plan is followed, the lake level may peak at around 479.23 meters by mid-July equivalent to only 26% live storage. The forecasted closing level for 2025 is even more sobering: 476.74 meters, or just 8.57% usable capacity. Such levels suggest continued strain on Kariba’s power generation capability well into the next year.



©️ KUMWESU