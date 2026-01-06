KASAMA ACTING  MAYOR ENDORSES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR 2026, BACKS UPND   MAYORAL CANDIDATE

ACTING MAYOR ENDORSES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR 2026, BACKS BYWELL SIMPOSYA FOR KASAMA MAYORAL RACE





JANUARY 5, 2026



Kasama Acting Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Mr. Felix Musonda Kangwa, has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 General Elections and UPND mayoral candidate Mr. Bywell Simposya, saying the decision is driven by development needs for the people of Kasama.





Speaking at a press briefing in Kasama this morning, Mr. Kangwa said he and other civic leaders chose to support President Hichilema because of his sound policies and the many social interventions his government has implemented. He stressed that the endorsement was not based on personal interest but on the desire to see Kasama develop.





“We cannot support what we do not know. This decision is from my heart,” Mr. Kangwa said, adding that the UPND should continue promoting peace, humility, and unity, which he said the party has consistently demonstrated.





Musowa Ward PF Councillor Joseph Chitenbo of Lukashya Constituency also endorsed President Hichilema and Mr. Simposya, stating that politics should be about development, not enmity. He noted that government resources have continued to reach communities regardless of political affiliation.





Meanwhile, Mr. Levy Ngoma, the Special Advisor to the President for Political Affairs, said he was delighted after learning that some civic leaders have appreciated what President Hakainde Hichilema is doing.





Mr. Ngoma described the development as remarkable, noting that civic leaders in Kasama are supporting key government policies, including free education, the enhanced CDF allocation of K40 million per constituency, mine revival, construction of schools and health centres, provision of safe and clean drinking water, and the maintenance of peace and order in society.





He thanked the civic leaders for their support and said people are joining the party because of its good policies. He added that anyone who supports the President, even in the future, is welcome, stressing that no one should be demonized.





Other party officials present to receive the endorsements from civic leaders included UPND Vice Chairperson for Elections, Mr. Likando Mufalali, Commerce and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga, and other party officials.





The endorsements comes just a day after 12 other civic leaders endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND mayoral candidate, indicating how the policies of President Hakainde Hichilema are impactful. The Kasama mayoral seat fell vacant following the death of Mayor Theresa Kolala.



© THE FALCON