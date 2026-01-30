KASAMA MAYORAL BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE

KASAMA MAYORAL BY-ELECTION UPDATE.
KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:
FINAL RESULTS
Bukisa Mary, NFP–472
Simposya Bywell, UPND–17, 647
Peter Yuda, FDD–14,302
Zimba Aaron, CF–4,405
Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–2,988
Mubanga Joseph, SP–2,211
Rejected–904
Total cast–42,929
CIC PRESS TEAM
Results from 202 out of the 218 polling stations in Kasama District.
( combination of results from 102 polling stations in Lukashya Constituency and 100 polling stations in Kasama Central Constituency)
- Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 16,576
- Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 13,817
- Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party- 4,132
- Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ – 2,458
- Joseph Mubanga-Socialist- 2,010
- Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 420
LATEST UPDATE
Results from 174 out of the 218 polling stations in Kasama District.
( combination of results from 88 polling stations in Lukashya Constituency and 86 polling stations in Kasama Central Constituency)
1. Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 14,528
2. Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 11,823
3. Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party- 3,508
4. Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ – 1, 870
5. Joseph Mubanga-Socialist- 1, 730
6. Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 338
LATEST UPDATE
Results from 81 polling stations in Kasama Central Constituency (Kasama Boys Secondary School Totalling Centre)
- Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 6393
- Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 6104
- Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party-1548
- Joseph Mubanga-Socialist Party-658
- Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ -633
- Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 133
KASAMA MAYORAL BY ELECTION UPDATE.
results from 67 polling stations in Lukashya Constituency.
1. Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 6200
2. Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 4349
3. Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party -1349
4. Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ -863
5. Joseph Mubanga-Socialist Party- 829
6. Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 149
BRIEFING | Kasama Mayoral By-Election: Split Map, Tight Margins
KASAMA — Early results from the Kasama mayoral by-election show a geographically split contest, with the United Party for National Development performing strongly in rural and peri-urban polling stations, while the Forum for Democracy and Development, backed by the Patriotic Front and sections of the Tonse Alliance, is holding ground in urban centres.
Kasama Central Constituency (60 polling stations)
1. Peter Yuda Chikweti (FDD) – 4,587
2. Bywell Simposya (UPND) – 3,813
3. Aaron Zimba (Citizens First) – 1,145
4. Joseph Mubanga (Socialist Party) – 547
5. Kapambwe Mukuka (UPPZ) – 464
6. Mary Bukisa (New Focus Party) – 107
Urban polling stations in Kasama Central are currently leaning toward FDD, reflecting the PF’s stronger historical footprint in townships and established residential areas.
Lukashya Constituency (67 polling stations)
1. Bywell Simposya (UPND) – 6,200
2. Peter Yuda Chikweti (FDD) – 4,349
3. Aaron Zimba (Citizens First) – 1,349
4. Kapambwe Mukuka (UPPZ) – 863
5. Joseph Mubanga (Socialist Party) – 829
6. Mary Bukisa (New Focus Party) – 149
Lukashya’s results point to a strong UPND advantage, particularly in rural polling stations, underscoring the ruling party’s continued penetration of areas that were once considered PF-leaning.
Key Dynamics
Urban–Rural Divide: FDD’s lead in Kasama Central contrasts with UPND’s dominance in Lukashya, suggesting voter behaviour is breaking along urban–rural lines rather than party loyalty alone.
PF–Tonse Factor: Although PF is not on the ballot, its organisational backing of FDD appears to be consolidating votes in town areas, but has not translated into equivalent rural momentum.
Rigging Allegations: PF officials have accused UPND of vote manipulation in Ngoli, where the ruling party reportedly recorded unusually high tallies. The Electoral Commission of Zambia has not issued a formal response, and no verified irregularities have been confirmed at this stage.
⛔ What to Watch
With counting ongoing, the contest remains open. The final outcome will depend on whether UPND’s rural surge can offset FDD’s urban strength, and whether any formal complaints alter the post-election landscape.
Kasama, long regarded as PF terrain, is again proving to be contested ground, with voting patterns reflecting shifting alliances and a more fragmented opposition field ahead of the 2026 general elections.
© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu
KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:
KASONDE MUTOKWA 01 POLLING STATION
Bukisa Mary, NFP–00
Simposya Bywell, UPND–139
Peter Yuda, FDD–88
Zimba Aaron, CF–21
Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–4
Mubanga Joseph, SP–09
Rejected–03
Total cast–264
KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:
CHILONGOSHI 02 POLLING STATION
Bukisa Mary, NFP–01
Simposya Bywell, UPND–25
Peter Yuda, FDD–40
Zimba Aaron, CF–33
Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–31
Mubanga Joseph, SP–09
Rejected–02
Total cast–141
KASAMA MAYORAL BY ELECTION UPDATE.
results from 13 polling stations in Lukashya Constituency.
1. Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 859
2. Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 761
3. Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party 204
4. Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ -196
5. Joseph Mubanga-Socialist Party- 87
6. Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 28
Kasama Mayoral by-election update.
18 polling stations out of the 109 in Kasama Central Constituency.
1. Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 1256 votes
2. Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND 886
3. Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party 251
4. Joseph Mubanga-Socialist Party-86
5. Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ 66 votes
6. Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 23
MILIMA POLLING STATION
NFP – MARY BUSIKU 02
UPPZ- MUKUKA KAPEMBWA 02
SP – JOSEPH MUBANGA 01
UPND- BYWELL SIMPOSYA 00
FDD- PETER YUDA 02
CF – ZIMBA AARON 00
Rejected- 01
Total :08
KASAMA MAYORAL RESULTS
Total results From 10 Polling Stations
NFP-13, UPPZ-33, SP-30, UPND -443, FDD -750, CF-160
Rejected -33 CIC PRESS TEAM
ZNS Polling Station
FDD – 164
UPND – 64
NGOLI POLLING STATION
UPND 454
CF 63
SP 11
FDD 46
UPPZ 18
NFP 3
KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:
KAMPINDA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 01 POLLING STATION, CHILUNGA WARD.
Bukisa Mary, NFP–02
Simposya Bywell, UPND–110
Peter Yuda, FDD–16
Zimba Aaron, CF–55
Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–10
Mubanga Joseph, SP–13
Rejected–07
Total cast–213
CIC PRESS TEAM
KASAMA BY-ELECTION UPDATE:
HENRY KAPATA POLLING STATION,
Bywell Simposya, UPND– 70
Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–70
Peter Yuda, FDD–61
Zimba Aaron, CF–20
Mubanga Joseph, SP–07
Bukisa Mary, NFP 03
Rejected 8
KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:
SUME POLLING STATION, CHILUNGA WARD.
Simposya Bywell, UPND–99
Peter Yuda, FDD–24
CIC PRESS TEAM
NANKOKO POLLING STATION
Bywell Simposya, UPND– 45
Peter Yuda, FDD–20
Mubanga Joseph, SP–03
Aaron Zimba, CF–03
Bukisa Mary, NFP–03
UPPZ-03
CIC PRESS TEAM
KASAMA MAYORAL BY-ELECTION
*Kasenda primary school Polling station Final Results*
FDD 193,
upnd 106
KASAMA MAYORAL BY-ELECTION
Soft Katongo Polling Station in KUPUMAULA WARD
Stream 1
UPND – 98
FDD – 83
CF – 31
UPPZ – 04
Stream 2
UPND – 99
FDD – 74
CF – 29
UPPZ – 03
Stream 3
UPND – 91
FDD – 58
CF – 27
UPPZ – 12
Stream 4
UPND – 108
FDD – 59
CF – 18
UPPZ – 00
STREAM ONE:
- FDD- 113
- UPND- 61
- CF-13
STREAM TWO;
- FDD- 121
- UPND-46
- CF-14
STREAM THREE;
- FDD-117
- UPND-56
- CF-16
TOTAL;
FDD- 351
UPND-163
CF-43
KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:
KATESHI PRIMARY SCHOOL POLLING STATION, CHILUNGA WARD.
Bukisa Mary, NFP–03
Simposya Bywell, UPND–28
Peter Yuda, FDD–29
Zimba Aaron, CF–02
Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–04
Mubanga Joseph, SP–04
Rejected–00
Total cast–70
Tough out there, razor thin difference between upnd and fdd. Overall, good campaigns, no burning of property, low to no violence, Zambians realizing violence does not pay, great job Kasama.
Despite the Tonse Alliance Confusion, where Pule expels the Anchor Party, the Patriotic Front , in the midst of an Election, conducts an Election for Mundubile, and all the confusion, the PFDD is doing well in 75% of the Results announced so far.
You don’t rock the boat when you are in a high stakes Election , 6 months before elections, all for Brian Mundubile’s selfish appetite for power. If the PFDD candidate loses in Kasama, I will squarely point at Dan Pule, Zumani Zimba and Brian Mundubile for lack of focus.
WHY?
Clearly, you are a Lubinda guy.
@ General Kanene
Look at this Situation brother , you have a Special Purpose Vehicle, FDD as part of Tonse Alliance, and you file the nomination papers for the Patriotic Front Candidates using the Tonse Alliance SPV for Chawama Parliamentary Bye Election and Kasama Mayoral Bye Election.
A few days later, Dan Pule and Zumani Zimba, with Brian Mundubile complicit in the scheme , expel the Patriotic Front from the Tonse Alliance so that Mundubile can be President!
What message is being sent to the Voters?
Then you go ahead and Elect Brian Mundubile as President of Tonse Alliance! This is total confusion.
How do you campaign for Candidates using an SPV which now has a Presidential Candidate, for which you are not even party to!
You labour so much and win Chawama, but the
Beneficiaries are Dan Pule, Zumani Zimba and Brian Mundubile! Is there any sense?
These people should have exercised patience, worked together as Tonse Alliance,with FDD as SPV , in both Chawama and Kasama…and not what they did.
The Chawama people ignored this as they are well informed…It might not be so in Kasama.
I said it yesterday, and saying it today. If the Patriotic Front Candidate loses in Kasama, it is because of Dan Pule, Zumani Zimba and Brian Mundubile.
Margin widening, go by what is posted here. Looks like fdd will take mayorship from pf. Obviously manna from heaven for fdd benefiting from pf confusion
Good one 🙂
Ati FDD is doing better than PF…..
Its a sisal
The stronghold of PF criminals this time ECZ could have declared them unfortunately they are struggling to there seat upnd party job well even though you will be second
You tried upnd party it is not easy
It’s really a sisal
Gap widening, 44 polling stations more, tough out there