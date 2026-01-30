KASAMA MAYORAL BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE

KASAMA MAYORAL BY-ELECTION UPDATE.

KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:



FINAL RESULTS



Bukisa Mary, NFP–472



Simposya Bywell, UPND–17, 647





Peter Yuda, FDD–14,302



Zimba Aaron, CF–4,405



Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–2,988



Mubanga Joseph, SP–2,211



Rejected–904



Total cast–42,929



Results from 202 out of the 218 polling stations in Kasama District.

( combination of results from 102 polling stations in Lukashya Constituency and 100 polling stations in Kasama Central Constituency)

Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 16,576 Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 13,817 Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party- 4,132 Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ – 2,458 Joseph Mubanga-Socialist- 2,010 Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 420

LATEST UPDATE

Results from 174 out of the 218 polling stations in Kasama District.

( combination of results from 88 polling stations in Lukashya Constituency and 86 polling stations in Kasama Central Constituency)





1. Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 14,528



2. Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 11,823



3. Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party- 3,508





4. Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ – 1, 870



5. Joseph Mubanga-Socialist- 1, 730



6. Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 338

LATEST UPDATE

Results from 81 polling stations in Kasama Central Constituency (Kasama Boys Secondary School Totalling Centre)

Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 6393 Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 6104 Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party-1548 Joseph Mubanga-Socialist Party-658 Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ -633 Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 133





KASAMA MAYORAL BY ELECTION UPDATE.

results from 67 polling stations in Lukashya Constituency.



1. Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 6200

2. Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 4349

3. Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party -1349

4. Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ -863

5. Joseph Mubanga-Socialist Party- 829

6. Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 149

 BRIEFING | Kasama Mayoral By-Election: Split Map, Tight Margins



KASAMA — Early results from the Kasama mayoral by-election show a geographically split contest, with the United Party for National Development performing strongly in rural and peri-urban polling stations, while the Forum for Democracy and Development, backed by the Patriotic Front and sections of the Tonse Alliance, is holding ground in urban centres.





 Kasama Central Constituency (60 polling stations)



1. Peter Yuda Chikweti (FDD) – 4,587



2. Bywell Simposya (UPND) – 3,813



3. Aaron Zimba (Citizens First) – 1,145



4. Joseph Mubanga (Socialist Party) – 547



5. Kapambwe Mukuka (UPPZ) – 464



6. Mary Bukisa (New Focus Party) – 107





Urban polling stations in Kasama Central are currently leaning toward FDD, reflecting the PF’s stronger historical footprint in townships and established residential areas.





 Lukashya Constituency (67 polling stations)



1. Bywell Simposya (UPND) – 6,200



2. Peter Yuda Chikweti (FDD) – 4,349



3. Aaron Zimba (Citizens First) – 1,349



4. Kapambwe Mukuka (UPPZ) – 863



5. Joseph Mubanga (Socialist Party) – 829



6. Mary Bukisa (New Focus Party) – 149





Lukashya’s results point to a strong UPND advantage, particularly in rural polling stations, underscoring the ruling party’s continued penetration of areas that were once considered PF-leaning.





 Key Dynamics



Urban–Rural Divide: FDD’s lead in Kasama Central contrasts with UPND’s dominance in Lukashya, suggesting voter behaviour is breaking along urban–rural lines rather than party loyalty alone.





PF–Tonse Factor: Although PF is not on the ballot, its organisational backing of FDD appears to be consolidating votes in town areas, but has not translated into equivalent rural momentum.





Rigging Allegations: PF officials have accused UPND of vote manipulation in Ngoli, where the ruling party reportedly recorded unusually high tallies. The Electoral Commission of Zambia has not issued a formal response, and no verified irregularities have been confirmed at this stage.





⛔ What to Watch



With counting ongoing, the contest remains open. The final outcome will depend on whether UPND’s rural surge can offset FDD’s urban strength, and whether any formal complaints alter the post-election landscape.





Kasama, long regarded as PF terrain, is again proving to be contested ground, with voting patterns reflecting shifting alliances and a more fragmented opposition field ahead of the 2026 general elections.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu

KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:



KASONDE MUTOKWA 01 POLLING STATION



Bukisa Mary, NFP–00



Simposya Bywell, UPND–139



Peter Yuda, FDD–88



Zimba Aaron, CF–21



Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–4



Mubanga Joseph, SP–09



Rejected–03



Total cast–264

KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:



CHILONGOSHI 02 POLLING STATION



Bukisa Mary, NFP–01



Simposya Bywell, UPND–25



Peter Yuda, FDD–40



Zimba Aaron, CF–33



Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–31



Mubanga Joseph, SP–09



Rejected–02



Total cast–141

KASAMA MAYORAL BY ELECTION UPDATE.

results from 13 polling stations in Lukashya Constituency.



1. Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND- 859

2. Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 761

3. Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party 204

4. Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ -196

5. Joseph Mubanga-Socialist Party- 87

6. Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 28

Kasama Mayoral by-election update.

18 polling stations out of the 109 in Kasama Central Constituency.



1. Peter Yuda Chikweti Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD- 1256 votes

2. Bywell Simposya-United Party for National Development-UPND 886

3. Aaron Zimba -Citizens First Party 251

4. Joseph Mubanga-Socialist Party-86

5. Kapambwe Mukuka-United prosperous and peaceful Zambia-UPPZ 66 votes

6. Mary Bukisa-New Focus Party- 23

MILIMA POLLING STATION

NFP – MARY BUSIKU 02

UPPZ- MUKUKA KAPEMBWA 02

SP – JOSEPH MUBANGA 01

UPND- BYWELL SIMPOSYA 00

FDD- PETER YUDA 02

CF – ZIMBA AARON 00

Rejected- 01

Total :08

KASAMA MAYORAL RESULTS

Total results From 10 Polling Stations

NFP-13, UPPZ-33, SP-30, UPND -443, FDD -750, CF-160

ZNS Polling Station

FDD – 164

UPND – 64

NGOLI POLLING STATION

UPND 454

CF 63

SP 11

FDD 46

UPPZ 18

NFP 3

KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:



KAMPINDA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 01 POLLING STATION, CHILUNGA WARD.



Bukisa Mary, NFP–02



Simposya Bywell, UPND–110



Peter Yuda, FDD–16



Zimba Aaron, CF–55



Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–10



Mubanga Joseph, SP–13



Rejected–07



Total cast–213



KASAMA BY-ELECTION UPDATE:



HENRY KAPATA POLLING STATION,



Bywell Simposya, UPND– 70



Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–70



Peter Yuda, FDD–61



Zimba Aaron, CF–20



Mubanga Joseph, SP–07



Bukisa Mary, NFP 03



Rejected 8

KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:



SUME POLLING STATION, CHILUNGA WARD.



Simposya Bywell, UPND–99



Peter Yuda, FDD–24



NANKOKO POLLING STATION



Bywell Simposya, UPND– 45



Peter Yuda, FDD–20



Mubanga Joseph, SP–03



Aaron Zimba, CF–03



Bukisa Mary, NFP–03



UPPZ-03



KASAMA MAYORAL BY-ELECTION

*Kasenda primary school Polling station Final Results*

FDD 193,

upnd 106



KASAMA MAYORAL BY-ELECTION

Soft Katongo Polling Station in KUPUMAULA WARD

Stream 1

UPND – 98

FDD – 83

CF – 31

UPPZ – 04

Stream 2

UPND – 99

FDD – 74

CF – 29

UPPZ – 03

Stream 3

UPND – 91

FDD – 58

CF – 27

UPPZ – 12

Stream 4

UPND – 108

FDD – 59

CF – 18

UPPZ – 00

STREAM ONE:

FDD- 113

UPND- 61

CF-13

STREAM TWO;

STREAM TWO; FDD- 121

UPND-46

CF-14

STREAM THREE;

STREAM THREE; FDD-117

UPND-56

CF-16

TOTAL;

FDD- 351

UPND-163

CF-43

KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS UPDATE:



KATESHI PRIMARY SCHOOL POLLING STATION, CHILUNGA WARD.



Bukisa Mary, NFP–03



Simposya Bywell, UPND–28



Peter Yuda, FDD–29



Zimba Aaron, CF–02



Kapambwe Mukuka, UPPZ–04



Mubanga Joseph, SP–04



Rejected–00



Total cast–70

