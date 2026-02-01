KASAMA MAYORAL ELECTION WAS STOLEN-GEORGE CHISANGA MP

Hon. George Chisanga, who was Campaign Manager for the Tonse Alliance Wrote;

“I usually do not respond to armchair critics who take the highest pedestal, purvey lies and subjective opinions about matters that they know very little about I will therefore not go into detail in offering my response to the flying allegations leveled against me at the risk of dignifying them and giving them credence”

“But this I must say;”

1. Anyone who wants come and see the works I have done in Lukashya ( as an Opposition MP) is welcome to join me on one of the trips I make to the constituency in my interactions with the residents of Lukashya If such armchair critics choose the lazy path I invite them to find the study of Transparency International and Jesuit Center for Theological Reflections on the utilization of CDF countrywide and establish how Lukashya fairs.

2. The election of the Mayor of Kasama was not lost It was robbed Those who know Kasama Central and Lukashya can attest to how easily it is for a corrupt politician or government to “win” a rigged election using Lukashya

3. Any born leader and patriot knows or must know that there is nothing an MP can do to restrain a voter who falls for immediate financial gratification in the environment of abject poverty and in the process fail to remember and appreciate the project of construction of community schools and Health Workers house and others works done and made by the efforts of the area MP when exercising (or misusing) the right to vote

Social media is awash with discussions on the polls for the Kasama Mayoral loss It will be important for people to acquaint themselves with the discussion especially ones engaged in by objective thinkers.

4. A leader who loses his position for reasons of refusing to be bribed or bribe voters maintains his integrity – l will forever strive to be such a leader of course not being oblivious of my human frailties.

5. the PF problems are more deep rooted than many people (including some leaders) are able to envision By the same reasoning we will continue to fail to resolve the real problems dogging the PF and it’s leadership if we continue to use less than average intelligence and avail ourselves to genuine and well intended kind counsel aimed at resolving problems of and uniting the membership of the party which still enjoys patronage among a cross section of society We should choose objectivity and genuine love over subjectivity and the pretence of love laced with hatred Societies are always faced with choices – reason together as brothers and sisters and succeed or perish together as fools – ultimately the choices we make always determines our fate

