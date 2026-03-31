KASAMBO APOLOGIZES OVER VIRAL VIDEO, SAYS HE HAS BEEN HIRING A HELICOPTER FOR 13 YEARS TO ATTEND TO WORK AND COMMUNITY MATTER

KASAMBO APOLOGIZES OVER VIRAL VIDEO, SAYS HE HAS BEEN HIRING A HELICOPTER FOR 13 YEARS TO ATTEND TO WORK AND COMMUNITY MATTERS





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



United Party for National Development (UPND) Mpongwe aspiring Member of Parliament Emmanuel Kasambo has apologized to the nation over a viral video in which he is seen disembarking from a helicopter and boarding a luxury vehicle, stating that the video has been taken out of context.





Mr. Kasambo said he has been using what he described as a hired helicopter for 13 years due to dilapidated roads in rural constituencies but regretted that the video was made public by his associates.





Speaking during a media briefing, the former Patriotic Front (PF) member distanced the ruling party from his status in society stressing that as a businessman he has been hiring the helicopter to meet community needs and attend business meetings in real time.





Mr. Kasambo bemoaned criticism from opposition politicians, declaring that he will not be derailed in supporting the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema regardless of the backlash.





The UPND Provincial Management Committee Member in Charge of Mobilisation urged the public to understand that he is a busy man and will continue using the helicopter to attend to issues promptly, questioning where the problem lies in doing so.





The video has attracted criticism, with some UPND members distancing the party from Mr. Kasambo for allegedly displaying a flashy lifestyle on social media.

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