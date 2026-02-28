KASONDE MWENDA MIGHT BOOK HIMSELF FREE ACCOMMODATION IN POLICE CELLS.

Vice President Mutale Nalumango senior media liason officer Njenje Chizu has remained Kasonde Mwenda of EFF that his careless mouth might book him some night stay at his nearest police cells.

Mr. Chizu says attempts to create a perception of discord between the President and vice president is misleading and contrary to national interest.



Below is the full statement.

EFF comedian Kasonde’s careless mouth may buy him problems-under cybersecurity he must honestly watch his mouth.

The Office of the Vice President wishes to clarify that assertions made by Mr. Kasonde Mwenda, alleging that the President unfairly targeted or mistreated the Vice President during the address delivered at State House yesterday (Thursday, 26th February, 2026) are not supported by the content of the President’s speech.

At no point, whether directly or indirectly, did the President make statements that could be construed as disrespectful or indicative of unfair treatment toward the Vice President, Dr. Mutale‑Nalumango

For an extended period, certain political actors have attempted to manufacture the perception of discord between the President and the Vice President. This recurring effort to undermine their collaborative working relationship is misleading, unproductive, and contrary to the national interest.

Such conduct should be rejected by all well‑meaning citizens. Public debate is most valuable when anchored in accuracy and sincerity. Mischaracterizing the President’s remarks only diverts attention from the substantive issues addressed in the speech.

Those wishing to comment on the matter are encouraged to review the full Presidential address to ensure that discussions remain factual, constructive, and aligned with the country’s developmental priorities

Issued by:

Njenje Chizu

Press Aide-Office of the Vice President