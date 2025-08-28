Katete DC Fired Following Arrest Over Incest Allegations



The Civil Service Commission has terminated the contract of Katete District Commissioner (DC), Raphael Phiri, barely a day after his arrest on allegations of incest and defilement involving his juvenile granddaughter.



According to the Commission, Mr. Phiri’s contract which had previously been extended on November 11, 2024 officially ended on August 25, 2025. The Commission has since directed that he be formally notified of the termination.





The decision comes in the wake of Mr. Phiri’s arrest on August 24, 2025, in Chipata. Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed that the 65-year-old DC was detained at Chipata Central Police Station and is expected to be formally charged before appearing in court.





Mr. Hamoonga emphasized that the Police Service is committed to enforcing the law “without fear or favour, regardless of an individual’s social or political status.”





The firing of the DC underscores the government’s zero tolerance approach toward misconduct in public office, particularly when linked to criminal allegations.





Further details on both the Commission’s action and the ongoing investigations are expected in due course.



©️ KUMWESU | August 27, 2025