Katete Women Endorse President Hichilema for 2026 Re-election



Women in Katete, Eastern Province, have collectively endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 general elections, citing his administration’s developmental track record.





During International Women’s Day celebrations in Mphangwe Ward, supporters highlighted free education, school feeding programs, and increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) access as primary reasons for their support.





Mphangwe Area Councillor Elita Nyirenda, who spearheaded the endorsement, noted that the President has exceeded expectations during his first term.





Ms. Nyirenda also used the occasion to announce her bid for the Mkaika Parliamentary seat under the ruling party. Notably, she recently led over 1,800 councillors in a similar show of support for the President during a civic leaders’ engagement in Lusaka.