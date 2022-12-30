Kawana Doesn’t Qualify For A K1 Million Worth Loan – Antonio Mwanza

KAWANA DOESN’T QUALIFY FOR A K1 MILLION WORTH LOAN – MOURINHO

…he is an embarrassment to the New Dawn Administration

Lusaka…. Thursday ,December 29, 2022

PF Media Director Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has laughed off uncoordinated and unsolicited “lies” Director in the Ministry of Information Thabo Kawana has been staggering to use in defense of his purchase of the K1 million worth vehicle for his “spouse.”



Pictures of the vehicle in question have been taking rounds on social media, igniting a debate on where Mr Kawana got the money from.

While some are alleging that the Director is an entrepreneur and some claim he got a loan for him to purchase the said luxurious vehicle, Mr Mwanza has ruled out both possibilities.



Mr Mwanza said Mr Kawana who has served in the public service for barely a year does not qualify for a K1 million loan.

On the entrepreneurial claims that people defending Kawana are trying so hard to use to clean his image, Mr Mwanza said “if its GBM or Mikalile slashing the money it’s okay. But Thabo, of all the people, we know each other. He has no business that he does that will give him a K1 million. If he does the business, he can prove to the Zambian people that he does the business.”



Mr Mwanza reminded Zambians when he appeared on Lusaka Music Radio that it was just last year when Mr Kawana could not afford going to India for medical checkups due to financial constraints.



He added that people are raising questions on the matter because Mr Kawana is a civil servant.

“Kudos to our young sister who has gotten this man who can buy her a car valued at K1 million but the question is this, does Thabo Kawana have a K1 million to buy a car? Let us look at his lifestyle. Thabo Kawana was in PF not long ago, just last year he was in PF. And without trying to sound personal, I would say that he fell ill and he needed to go to India for treatment. He didn’t have the money to go to India,” he said.



“We have a list of people who helped him to go to India. Just last year, he couldn’t go to India for medical treatment. The air ticket was K16,000, he couldn’t afford, just last year. so today he can afford a car for K1 million.”

He also charged that Mr Kawana has become an embarrassment to the ruling party.

