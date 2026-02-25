KAZUNGULA BRIDGE AN ASSET NOT ONLY TO ZAMBIA AND BOTSWANA BUT TO THE REGION AND THE WORLD – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has described the Kazungula Bridge as a shared asset belonging not only to Zambia and Botswana but to the region and the World.





Speaking during the launch of the Kazungula Bridge Authority in Kasane, Botswana, President Hichilema said Africa needed to take ownership of its development agenda because it had all it needed for growth.





“The Kazungula Bridge is a shared asset belonging not only to Zambia and Botswana but to the region and the world. This bridge is not just for two countries, it is a regional and continental asset,” President Hichilema said.





He said there was a need for African nations to take the lead in unlocking Africa’s economic potential.





“Allow me to thank the Government and the people of Botswana for hosting the launch. Allow me also to thank the local communities of Kazungula and Kasane for safeguarding the bridge and surrounding crossing points over the years,” President Hichilema said.





He said it was clear that initiatives such as the Kazungula Bridge were helping restore economic unity and regional cooperation in Africa.





The Kazungula Bridge links Zambia and Botswana across the Zambezi River and is seen as a key gateway for trade within the Southern African region.





And President of Botswana Advocate Duma Gideon Boko said the Kazungula Bridge was an iconic symbol of regional connection, cooperation and trade.



He said Africa is the youngest continent, dynamic, hopeful, and full of vitality.





“Our duty as leaders is to remove every obstacle that delays progress and frustrates delivery. Africa has lived through the resource curse. Our infrastructure was built to move raw materials out. That must stop. It is time to benefit from our resources, harness our talent, and power the real economy where goods and services create value,” President Boko said.





He described the Kazungula Bridge as iconic and transformative.



“The bridge represents the kind of regional integration needed to unlock Africa’s potential. Truck queues at the border have already been reduced significantly, with plans to move toward a 24-hour operation and eventually a non-stop border post,” said President Boko.





Meanwhile, Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Hon. Eng. Charles Lubasi Milupi said the Kazungula Bridge Authority was an institution created by a bilateral agreement between two Republics charged with the mandate to oversee and manage the iconic infrastructure.





“I am happy to report, Your Excellencies, that the Kazungula Bridge Authority is ready to commence operations and deliver the mandate given to it by your governments. Allow me Your Excellencies, on behalf of my counterpart, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Botswana, Hon. Noah Salakae, to congratulate our team of officials for their dedication and hard work in ensuring the successful establishment of the Authority. We wish to encourage the team to continue working together to build a shared common destiny as the people of Botswana and Zambia are one,” Hon. Eng. Milupi said.





He said since the opening of the Kazungula Bridge in May 2021, the number of trucks crossing the bridge had significantly increased – from an average of 214 trucks per day in 2021 to 491 trucks per day as at December, 2025.





“This clearly demonstrates that our efforts towards regional economic integration through infrastructure development are yielding positive results. Kazungula has become a preferred crossing point on the North-South Corridor, contributing to increased revenue generation for our two countries,” Hon. Eng. Milupi said.





“We believe that with the Kazungula Bridge Authority in place, this investment will further enhance, sustain and improve the efficiency of the operations of the border. This will result in increased trade and traffic volumes. The operational efficiency at the border will be further enhanced by the Kazungula Bridge authority in that we intend to quickly move from a one-stop border post to a non-stop border post by leveraging technology. This is the vision given to us by you Your Excellencies.”





Hon. Eng. Milupi said the Kazungula Bridge was a master piece of infrastructure that stood out to be Africa’s newest super-bridge.





He said the bridge was not just a marvel but a benchmark for the region and the continent as a whole.





“I wish to conclude by restating the commitment of your Council of Ministers and the Board of the Authority to provide strategic support and direction to the Authority in line with the mandate of the two governments,” Hon. Eng. Milupi said.





“I wish to assure your Excellencies that the Kazungula Bridge Authority will operate as a model for efficient management, achieve long-term growth and sustainability, to benefit not only our two countries, but the region and Africa at large. This infrastructure will remain a marvel and a sign of our fraternal brotherhood for generations to come.”



RDA