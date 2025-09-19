KAZUNGULA BRIDGE AUTHORITY TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL END OF SEPTEMBER 2025 – ZAMBIA, BOSTWANA





Highlights from the 60th Joint Steering Committee meeting being held in Kasane by Zambia’s Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Professor Albert Malama, Botswana’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Acting Permanent Secretary Agness Mothobi, and members of the technical committees and the Kazungula Bridge Project Office.





The meeting is focusing on the finalizing the operational framework of the KBA, a joint institution that will oversee the management and operation of the landmark Kazungula Bridge.





Below are the highlight:



✅ Government through the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development has announced that the Kazungula Bridge Authority (KBA) will be fully operational on 30th September, 2025 ahead of its official commissioning on 15th October, 2025.





✅ The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Professor Albert Malama noted that the operationalization of the KBA is a critical step toward enhancing trade efficiency and transport connectivity in the Southern African region.





✅ Further hailed the strong relationship between Zambia and Botswana and how the joint construction of the Kazungula Bridge has strengthened ties.





✅ He has since urged delegates to work with urgency ahead of the commissioning of the bridge in October describing it as a shared achievement.





✅ The meeting is being held following directives from Zambia’s and Botswana’s Heads of States during bilateral meetings in Lusaka over a month ago.



MIM