KAZUNGULA DC BACKS CONSTITUTIONAL REFORMS AND HOPES KATOMBOLA TO BE DELIMITATED



Kazungula District Commissioner Elias Siamibila has expressed the district administration’s support for the ongoing constitutional reforms, citing their potential to enhance democratic participation, particularly for youths and women.





Speaking at the Labour Day celebrations in Kazungula, Siamibila highlighted the need for constituency delimitation, specifically mentioning Katombola Constituency, which he described as vast and large.





Siamibila noted that the current constitutional framework provides for delimitation every ten years and expressed hope that the proposed reforms would facilitate the division of Katombola Constituency, allowing for more equitable allocation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



He urged citizens to familiarize themselves with the proposed reforms to avoid being misinformed.





The DC’s comments underscore the potential benefits of the constitutional reforms for Kazungula District, particularly in terms of increased access to development funds.



By Mwiya Mukumbuta, Kazungula