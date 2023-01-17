KBF MUST MIND HIS MOUTH- Obvious Mwaliteta

Press statement for immediate release from Obvious S. Mwaliteta, Chairman – UPND Lusaka Pronvice

17th January 2023

KBF MUST MIND HIS MOUTH

We wish to condemn in the strongest terms Mr Kelvin Bwalya Fube’s vulgar and distasteful language which he used against President Hakainde Hichilema, in the Diamond TV interview that was carried live.

His use of words such as irresponsible, liar, incompetent, circus referring to the President of the Republic of Zambia is in itself irresponsible, offensive and has the potential to ignite lawlessness, and we don’t want and will not support that against our political adversaries.

We appreciate the excitement by the opposition over their newly found freedom of speech but let them exercise this right responsibly, while bearing in mind that President Hakainde Hichilema has law abiding supporters who must not be pushed too far.

Who is a liar between a President who promised to employ 41,000 teachers and health workers and did so within a year of becoming President, and a person who woke up a Judge at night to sign dubious papers, to usher in the most corrupt and reckless government in the history of Zambia?

Who is incompetent between a President who has brought down a runaway inflation to a single digit and a man who was suspended by the Law Association of Zambia for being crooked?

Who is irresponsible between a President who has eradicated political violence and thuggery and a man whose party thrived on bloodletting, brutality, corruption and theft of public resources?

Which leader flourished in a circus between a President who uses a commercial airline to foreign lands and a President who flew dozens of musicians abroad at a huge cost to taxpayers, a leader that was ushered by a man who woke up a Judge in the middle of the night?

Mr KBF must not throw stones in a glass house because we are capable of exposing him even further than this. Let him exercise his checks and balances with sobriety and maturity and let him take this as a friendly reminder. We will not tolerate anyone insulting the Republican President under the guise of freedom of speech.

Obvious S. Mwaliteta

Chairman,

UPND, Lusaka Pronvice.