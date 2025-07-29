KBN Defends its Opposition Leadership Survey As Credible, Contrary to UPND’s Claim





Lusaka, 28 July 2025 — KBN Television Chief Executive Officer, Pastor Kennedy Mambwe has dismissed allegations by UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe that the station’s recent national opposition leadership survey was flawed and fraudulent.





Mr. Simuuwe had questioned the credibility of the survey, which showed that 76.3 percent of respondents want a change in presidential leadership in 2026 and placed PF Mporokoso MP Brian Mundubile as the leading opposition candidate with 20.7 percent of the vote. The UPND official criticised the survey’s online method and argued that it failed to show how many eligible voters were reached, suggesting it was not representative of the Zambian population.





In response, Pastor. Mambwe stated that while the survey had limitations—as all public opinion exercises do—there was nothing fraudulent about the process.





“We categorically reject the claim that the KBN survey is fraudulent. It was conducted transparently over a 10-day period and attracted 2,377 verified responses from across all ten provinces. It was open to the public, non-partisan, and designed to gauge perception, not predict electoral outcomes,” Pastor. Mambwe said.





He acknowledged the points raised by the UPND as “constructive” and promised that future KBN surveys would include more robust questions, such as whether respondents are registered voters and their political leanings, to improve data depth and diversity.





“We hear the concerns raised. Going forward, we will include indicators such as voter registration status and self-declared political affiliation, and we’re exploring offline data collection to capture broader demographics,” he said.





Pastor. Mambwe maintained that the KBN Television Research Desk remains committed to professional media practice and to contributing to Zambia’s democratic development.





“Our goal is to stimulate informed national dialogue, not to crown political winners. What the survey clearly showed is that Zambians are deeply interested in who leads the opposition. This is a space that deserves attention and open discussion.”





He further emphasized that the media house will continue to release more opinion-based surveys in the coming months, covering governance, the economy, youth priorities, and electoral readiness.





“We believe the road to 2026 requires courage, ideas, and honesty—from both political leaders and media institutions,” he concluded.



Issued by:

KBN TV RESEARCH DEPARTMENT