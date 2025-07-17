KBN TV Boss  elected as the Assembly president of the Network of Independent Media Councils in Africa (NIMCA)

We wish to congratulate KBN TV Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Media Self-Regulation Council of Zambia (MSCZ), Pastor Kennedy Mambwe on his election as the Assembly president of the Network of Independent Media Councils in Africa (NIMCA) during the AGM held yesterday, Wednesday, 16th July 2025, in Arusha, Tanzania.





NIMCA is Africa’s unified response to the demand for credible, independent and ethical journalism designed to safeguard media and journalists freedoms, enforce ethical standards and reinforce democratic values across the African continent.





Pastor Mambwe’s vision and leadership qualities are exactly what NIMCA needs at this time.



His experience and passion will be invaluable as he guides the organization.





Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information and Media