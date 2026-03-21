KBN TV RUBBISHES ZAMBIAN WATCHDOG

KBN TV RUBBISHES PUPPY’S WEAK BARKING



KBN TV takes strong exception to “legally immune” defamation gutter sniff puppy for trying to twist facts of a credible and exclusive professional news story.





By twisting facts of an exclusive KBN TV report surrounding yesterday’s airport interrogation of Tonse Alliance Presidential candidate, Brian Mundubile, the UPND aligned infamous blog is trying to incite law enforcement agencies against KBN TV.





“KBN TV is not in the habit of manufacturing fake news. We are a reputable media house, we don’t operate like the infamous and politically inclined puppy,” KBN TV CEO, Pastor Kennedy Mambwe, said in reaction to inflammatory allegations published by a discredited blog.





What the puppy blog doesn’t know is that following the publication of the exclusive content of the airport interrogation, investigative wings called Mundubile’s lawyers last night to complain why they had released such information to KBN TV.





Last night, Mundubile team familiar with airport interrogation confirmed to KBN TV that police queried him on when he last spoke to Mwata Kazembe, Valden Findlay, Sparks, former intelligence DG, Saviour Chungu, Moses Katumbi and the former DRC President Joseph Kabila.





Plain clothed Police officers who had introduced themselves as coming from the intelligence, asked Mundubile if he knew a village called Kashobwe in the DRC, to which he refuted any knowledge of the place.





Today, the Zambia Police Service has formally charged and arrested Hon. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile aged 55 of Lusaka for the offence of Aiding, Abetting, and Counselling to commit Hate Speech, contrary to Section 55 as read with Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.



But in its usual spiteful and detestable style of fanning hate speech and defamatory statements, the ruling party aligned puppy blog published the screen shots below making wild civil war allegations that KBN TV never reported.