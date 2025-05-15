KCM ACHIEVES MAJOR MILESTONE IN UNDERGROUND MINING



…First Raise Boring Success in 15 Years



Chingola, Zambia: 15 May, 2025



Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has reintroduced

raise boring technology at No.3 Shaft – Konkola Mine in Chililabombwe for the first time in 15 years, marking a major milestone in the company’s journey towards safer, more efficient, and future-ready underground mining.





Raise boring is a mechanical excavation technique used to create precise vertical or inclined shafts between underground levels, without the need for blasting. It is widely

regarded for its safety, speed, and efficiency.





This strategic investment, executed in partnership with TUMI Raise Boring, a globally recognized specialist in the technique, supports KCM’s production ramp-up plan to deliver 300,000 tonnes of copper per annum (300KTpa) by 2030.





It is also a direct reflection of the company’s vision to provide a safe and productive work environment for everyone and further demonstrates KCM’s commitment to

transforming its operations through innovation and leadership in mine safety and efficiency.



In April 2025, TUMI commenced the drilling of the first pilot hole at Konkola Mine No. 3 Shaft, while reaming of the drain hole began this month.





These drain holes are critical to dewatering previously inaccessible areas, improving underground safety, and unlocking additional mining potential, key enablers in stabilizing mine conditions and

increasing productive capacity.





The raise boring success is not only a technical achievement but a signal of new momentum in KCM’s underground operations, re-establishing a critical capability that will enhance sustainability in its mining activities.





Chief Operating Officer, Malcolm Mewett emphasized that the milestone sets the foundation for a series of raise boring projects aimed at unlocking deeper ore bodies, establishing robust underground access and is a key part of KCM’s broader transformation agenda to modernize its mining operations, reduce environmental impact, and drive long-term growth.





“Raise boring in any mine is critical. The reason we use raise boring is for escape routes in case of emergencies, ore material movement and importantly – ventilation for our ople. FOR KCM all of those operations will be useful for us as we grow this mine into the future,” said Chief Operating Officer, Malcolm Mewett.



About KCM

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Plc a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited, is one of the largest copper producers in Zambia.





It operates mining and processing plants located in four districts namely Chingola, Chililabombwe, Kitwe and Nampundwe.

With an investment pledge of over $1 billion by Vedanta, KCM envisages to unlock key

operations such as the Konkola Deep Mining Project (KDMP) in Chililabombwe and

increase production to 300,000 tonnes of copper per year by 2030.



