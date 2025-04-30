KCM CALLS FOR FAIR-MINDED DISCOURSE



Lusaka, (30th April, 2025) -Konkola Copper Mines -KCM- says prudent investigation is key especially when the mine has demonstrated commendable openness to visitations and independent research.



John Kunda, the Konkola Copper Mines Chief Corporate Affairs Officer says encouraging openness to visitations and independent research is a rare and laudable quality for a private company to expose its operations and investments in such an altruistic fashion.



Dr. Kunda says it is important to separate fact from fiction about KCM operations in order to advance robust and meaningful discourse by focusing on verifiable data because numbers do not lie.



He says the factual account of the current status at the mine is that Vedanta’s strategy is systematic by aiming to fix the asset, grow the asset and sustain the asset and that this year, 2025, Vedanta committed $330 million toward asset revitalization of which $50 million was injected in March, $74 million is scheduled for July, and $206 million is targeted for December.



Dr. Kunda says mining development is inherently long-term, requiring consistent, patient investment and that it does not accommodate miracle-driven nor overnight transformations making it unrealistic to expect exponential growth within six months, particularly given the deteriorated state in which the assets were inherited.



He says Zambia’s mining engineers, many of whom have direct experience at KCM can attest to this reality facing the mine today.



Dr. Kunda says going forward, it is essential that conversations about KCM are grounded in fact and objectivity because scientists, researchers, and public commentators have a professional and ethical obligation to investigate thoroughly, verify claims, and present balanced analyses.



This is because mining development is complex and requires realism, consistency, and fair-minded discourse to safeguard Zambia’s national interests.



SE